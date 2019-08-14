Hagen Financial Has Become Money Health Solutions

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Derek Hagen, the founder of Hagen Financial, announced this week that Hagen Financial officially changed its name to Money Health Solutions as of Aug. 12, 2019.

Mr. Hagen explains that the new name better reflects the value offered to clients. "Money Health Solutions supports clients in achieving a balanced and healthy financial life. The new name helps prospective clients learn and understand what they can expect.

"In addition to the name change, Money Health Solutions has moved away from hourly billing to flat-fee billing. The new arrangement helps clients and prospective clients know what their cost will be upfront, without having to worry about watching the clock." He shared that nothing besides the new name and billing model is changing.

Money Health Solutions, LLC offers financial therapy and consulting to clients around the country who feel stuck. Money Health Solutions helps clients achieve a healthy relationship with money, align their use of money with their values, and live intentionally.

Interested parties can learn more about Money Health Solutions at the company's website at http://www.moneyhealthsolutions.com.

Contact Info:

Derek Hagen

Money Health Solutions, LLC

derek@moneyhealthsolutions.com

612-930-1577

