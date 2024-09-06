Hagen Industries Ltd Announces an 8-Million-Dollar Investment in Innovation

Celebrates 50 Years of Family-Owned Excellence in Pet Products

MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Hagen Industries Ltd, a proud, family-owned local business is thrilled to announce its 50th anniversary in the pet product industry. It unveiled an 8-million-dollar investment in innovation that will drive progress and further secure its position at the forefront of the industry. Over the past five decades, Hagen Industries Ltd has become a trusted name for pet owners across the globe, known for its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and the well-being of pets.

Founded in 1974, Hagen Industries Ltd began as a small, local business with a deep passion for pets and a strong commitment to community. Today, it stands as a leader in the industry, employing over 60 professionals in a 110,000 square foot facility in Ville Saint-Laurent developing solutions in pet and hobby animal nutrition, and aquarium 360-degree care, still driven by the same family values that have guided it from the start.

CEO, Rolf Hagen Jr states "As we celebrate our 50th year of operation, it was an opportune time to make this commitment. The manufacturing of speciality pet nutrition and value-added dog and cat treats right here in Quebec is so important to our family business, and this investment represents our confidence in our team, and the opportunities here in Canada and around the world".

General Manager Benoit Choquet goes on to reflect on the 8-million-dollar investment over the next two years in automatization, deployment of a new manufacturing execution software, transformation and packaging equipment. "Our team is proud to contribute to Hagen's success and of the trust that the Hagen family has in us. The new equipment will further strengthen our existing capacities and give our product development staff new opportunities to create best in class products for the pets all around the world"

As part of the 50th-anniversary celebration, taking place at the facilities located at 3235 Guenette St, Saint-Laurent, Quebec H4S 1N2, Hagen Industries Ltd is excited to honor not only its company's journey but also the incredible employees who have been with them from the very beginning. Several team members who joined Hagen in its founding years are still with the company today, embodying the dedication and loyalty that define its company culture. Several employees with 45 years tenure, along with retired employees will be on hand to celebrate this proudly family-run local success story.

About Hagen Industries Ltd

Hagen Industries Ltd is a family-owned Quebec business that is the trusted leader in high value pet treats, super premium nutrition for birds, fish and small animals since 1974. With a focus on quality, innovation, and community, the company is certified to export in over 58 countries including USA, China, EU, Brazil, Korea, Taiwan and Australia. It has grown from a local business into a trusted leader in the pet product industry. Hagen Industries Ltd is proud to celebrate 50 years of success, driven by the same core values that have guided it from the beginning.

