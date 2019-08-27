Hagen to represent Weyerhaeuser at Raymond James 15th Annual North American Equities Conference

SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Hagen, chief financial officer of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will represent the company at the upcoming Raymond James North American Equities Conference on Tuesday, September 10, in London, England.

Hagen is scheduled to present at 10:55 a.m. BST / 5:55 a.m. Eastern time. The webcast links and presentation materials can be accessed at http://investor.weyerhaeuser.com/.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2018, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

For more information contact:

Analysts – Beth Baum, 206-539-3907

Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company

Related Links

https://www.weyerhaeuser.com

