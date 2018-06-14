Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Adient plc (ADNT) to the Firm's Investigation of Matters Surrounding Management Turnover and Possible Securities Law Violations

On June 11, 2018, Adient announced that, effective immediately, its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (R. Bruce McDonald) resigned from the Board and will no longer serve as Chief Executive Officer or as an executive officer of the Company.

This news drove the price of Adient shares down $8.88, or over 15%, to close at $48.10 that day.

"We're focused on investors' losses and possible disclosure violations related to management turnover and a certain core business of the Company," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding ADNT should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email ADNT@hbsslaw.com.

