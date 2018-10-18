Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Bank OZK (OZK) to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) to the Firm's investigation of possible disclosure violations. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Bank OZK securities before October 19, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:

On October 18, 2018, Bank OZK and management announced disappointing Q3 2018 financial results. One analyst reportedly said "[w]hile the company attributed the lack of benefit to lower LIBOR spreads, it is worth noting that it also received only a small benefit in Q2 when LIBOR was rising much faster than Fed funds."

This and other news drove the price of Bank OZK shares down as much as $9.55, or over 27%, during intraday trading on October 19, 2018.

"We're focused on investors' losses, the extent to which management's earlier statements about the Company's business may have been misleading, and the reasons management gave for the earnings miss," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Bank OZK should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email OZK@hbsslaw.com.

