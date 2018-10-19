Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in eBay, Inc. (EBAY) to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in eBay, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) to the Firm's investigation of possible disclosure violations. If you purchased or otherwise acquired eBay securities before October 19, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:

On October 19, 2018, an analyst reportedly downgraded eBay shares from Buy to Hold, cut the target from $43 to $35, and cited PayPal's earnings release disclosing weak Q3 gross merchandise value ("GMV") trends for eBay. This news drove the price of eBay shares down $2.80, or almost 9%, to close at $28.75 that day.

"We're focused on investors' losses, eBay's upcoming earnings report and whether management may have made earlier statements about the Company's business that could have been misleading," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding eBay should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email EBAY@hbsslaw.com.

