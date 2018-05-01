Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) the Firm's Investigation of Accusations of Improper Accounting

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) to the Firm's investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with matters which are the subject of an internal investigation by the Company's Audit Committee. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Flex securities before April 27, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:
On April 26, 2018, Flex announced the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of independent outside counsel, is undertaking an independent investigation of allegations made by an employee including that Flex improperly accounted for obligations in a customer contract and certain related reserves. Flex also announced its independent outside counsel reported the investigation to the SEC.
This news drove the price of Flex shares down $3.61, or over 21%, to close at $13.03 on April 27, 2018.
"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Flex and senior officers knowingly violated Generally Accepted Accounting Priniciples," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Flex should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email FLEX@hbsslaw.com.
