Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) the Firm's Investigation of Accusations of Improper Accounting

On April 26, 2018, Flex announced the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of independent outside counsel, is undertaking an independent investigation of allegations made by an employee including that Flex improperly accounted for obligations in a customer contract and certain related reserves. Flex also announced its independent outside counsel reported the investigation to the SEC.

This news drove the price of Flex shares down $3.61, or over 21%, to close at $13.03 on April 27, 2018.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Flex and senior officers knowingly violated Generally Accepted Accounting Priniciples," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Flex should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email FLEX@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 70+ attorneys in 11 offices across the country. The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-alerts-investors-in-flex-ltd-nasdaq-flex-the-firms-investigation-of-accusations-of-improper-accounting-300639931.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Related Links

https://www.hbsslaw.com

