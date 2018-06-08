Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) to the Firm's Investigation of Admitted Improper Accounting, Possible Disclosure Violations, and Insider Sales

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

On March 1, 2018, Ormat and its senior management announced the Company would not timely file its annual report for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with the SEC. Management explained the delay as the result of continued work on review of certain income tax and financial reporting procedures. In addition, management identified material weaknesses related to its risk assessment of the accounting for income taxes.

This news drove the price of Ormat shares down $4.83, or almost 8%, to close at $57.65 per share that day.

On May 16, 2018, the Company and management announced (1) Ormat would restate its second, third and fourth quarter financial statements and its full-year 2017 financial statements (filed with the SEC two months earlier), and (2) investors should no longer to rely on those financial statements or on their communications about them.

That day, the price of Ormat shares closed at $52.35 per share -- $5.30, about 9%, lower than the March 1, 2018 closing price.

"We're focused on investors' losses, whether Ormat's senior officers knowingly violated Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, and on the filings with the SEC revealing massive insider sales by senior executives during one of the restated periods," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

