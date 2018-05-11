Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

On May 10, 2018 Symantec announced its financial results and forecast may change based on the outcome of an internal investigation that was initiated after concerns were raised by a former employee.

More specifically, the Company stated its audit committee retained independent counsel and other advisers to assist in the investigation and it contacted the SEC concerning the matter. The investigation is in its early stages and unlikely to be completed to file Symantec's annual report in time.

This news drove the price of Symantec shares down as much as $5.78, or nearly 20%, during extended hours trading.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Symantec and senior officers knowingly violated Generally Accepted Accounting Principles," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Symantec should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email SYMC@hbsslaw.com.

