Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in TAL Education Group (TAL) to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Improper Accounting and Disclosure Violations

On June 13, 2018, an analyst published a report accusing TAL of fraudulently overstating its profits since at least fiscal year 2016. Among other things, the analyst accused the Company of overstating net income by over 40% during the last two years.

This news drove the price of TAL securities down as much as 10.8% during intraday trading on June 13, 2018.

"We're focused on investors' losses and the analyst's accusations which, if true, may have seriously misled them," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding TAL should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email TAL@hbsslaw.com.

