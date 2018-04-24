Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in VIX Futures and VIX Options to the Firm's Investigation into Possible Violations

News provided by

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

18:10 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in VIX Futures (VX and VX01 through VX53) and VIX Options (VIX) traded on the Cboe Options Exchange of the Firm's investigation into possible violations of federal law.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired VIX Futures (VX and VX01 through VX53) and VIX Options (VIX) and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/VIX

or contact Mike W. Stocker, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

VIX@hbsslaw.com

In 2017 and early 2018, revelations emerged that the VIX index created by the CBOE has been systematically manipulated, and that CBOE failed to address these problems.  The Firm is undertaking its own independent investigation and analysis regarding the possibility that the VIX index was manipulated.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding VX, VX01 through VX53, and VIX should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call 510-725-3000 or email VIX@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 70+ attorneys in 11 offices across the country.  The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Mike W. Stocker, 510-725-3000

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-alerts-investors-in-vix-futures-and-vix-options-to-the-firms-investigation-into-possible-violations-300635878.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Related Links

https://www.hbsslaw.com

Also from this source

Apr 20, 2018, 09:30 ET Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors to Restatement...

Mar 27, 2018, 09:30 ET Hagens Berman Alerts Longfin Corp. Investors to the Firm's...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in VIX Futures and VIX Options to the Firm's Investigation into Possible Violations

News provided by

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

18:10 ET