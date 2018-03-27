Hagens Berman Alerts Longfin Corp. Investors to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) to the Firm's investigation into possible securities law violations. If you purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Longfin between December 14, 2017 and March 26, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information, visit:
On March 26, 2018, Bloomberg reported an analyst stated Longfin's SEC filings and press releases are riddled with fraud.
This news drove the price of Longfin shares down $11.82, or about 16.6%, to close at $59.28 that day.
"We're focused on Longfin's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission concerning its recently announced blockchain business model and on investors' losses," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Longfin should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email LFIN@hbsslaw.com.
