Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors to Restatement Announcement and CEO Resignation and Reminds Investors of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

On March 1, 2018, WageWorks announced "it is delaying its Annual Report on Form 10K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its financial results and associated conference call for the fourth quarter of 2017."

This news drove the price of WageWorks shares down $9.75, or nearly 19%, to close at $42.70 on March 1, 2018.

On April 5, 2018, Defendants announced preliminary indications of the Company's internal review indicate fiscal 2016 revenues were overstated in the range of $6.5 million to $9.5 million and fiscal 2016 net income was overstated in the range of $3.5 million to $5.5 million. The internal review is ongoing.

In addition, Defendants announced WageWorks' CEO Joseph L. Jackson resigned effective April 5, 2018.

In addition, SEC filings show WageWorks' CEO sold approximately $34 million of his shares during June 2017.

"We're focused on investors' losses, Defendants' non-compliance with generally accepted accounting principles, whether the CEO's sales were improper, and the final adjustments to the Company's historical financial statements," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding WageWorks should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email WAGE@hbsslaw.com

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 70+ attorneys in 11 offices across the country. The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-alerts-wageworks-investors-to-restatement-announcement-and-ceo-resignation-and-reminds-investors-of-the-may-8-2018-lead-plaintiff-deadline-300633600.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Related Links

https://www.hbsslaw.com

