HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Allianz SE (ALIZY) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

The investigation focuses Allianz's statements concerning its risk management of various Structured Alpha funds.

Allianz has previously assured investors that its risk management was of the highest standards, structured risk protections were the cornerstone of the Structured Alpha funds and, while the funds would generate returns through a derivatives-based strategy, Alliance had put sufficient hedges in place to cap downside risk.

But on Mar. 27, 2020, after the Structured Alpha Funds recorded significant losses on stock-options trades amid the coronavirus-led market meltdown, Allianz announced it would be liquidating the two highest alpha private strategy funds.

Then, on Aug. 4, 2020, Allianz disclosed that the SEC had commenced a probe regarding the Structured Alpha funds.

Finally, on Aug. 1, 2021, Allianz revealed that the DOJ had initiated an investigation into the losses sustained by the Structured Alpha funds and warned that its Board of Management concluded there is a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha funds that could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group. The company also announced that it had launched its own review, and warned that potential costs related to the DOJ investigation "could be substantial and might lead us to reconsider our view of the group's earnings or capitalization."

This news drove the price of Allianz shares sharply lower on Aug. 2, 2021.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Allianz lied about its risk management of the Structured Alpha funds," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

