Hagens Berman, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Baxter International (BAX) Investors with $100k+ Losses to Contact its Attorneys, Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed Concerning Admitted Improper Accounting

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2019 -- Hagens Berman urges Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) investors who have suffered losses in excess of $100,000 to submit their losses now to learn if they qualify to recover compensable damages. A securities fraud class action has been filed against the Company and senior executives.

Baxter International (BAX) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misled investors by engaging in fraudulent accounting.

According to the complaint, Baxter engaged in intra-company transactions to generate foreign exchange gains and losses, used foreign exchange rate conventions that violated generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and enabled intra-company transactions to be undertaken after the related exchange rates were already known.

Baxter investors began to learn the truth when, on Oct. 24, 2019, Baxter disclosed an Audit Committee investigation into the Company's accounting for certain foreign-currency sales, which violated GAAP and resulted in Baxter misreporting nearly $300 million in net foreign-exchange gains over the past five years. Baxter said it would not be able to timely file its third quarter 2019 quarterly report.

This news drove the price of Baxter shares sharply lower that day.

More recently, on Nov. 22, 2019, Baxter disclosed that it had received a notice of noncompliance from the NYSE, threatening to potentially delist the Company should it fail to file its quarterly report and any subsequently delayed filings by May 20, 2020.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Baxter sought to manufacture profits through shady foreign-currency sales accounting," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

