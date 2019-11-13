HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) investors who have suffered losses to submit their losses now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses. The firm has opened an investigation into Cintas and investors may have valuable claims under the federal securities laws.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Investigation:

The investigation centers on the accuracy of Cintas' historic financial statements.

On November 13, 2019, Spruce Point Capital published a scathing report. According to Spruce Point, (1) "[b]ased on a new public FOIA and our research, we believe Cintas' Fire Protection Services business has committed fraud," (2) "[o]ur research indicates that Cintas has a poor reputation, and that new private equity and public money is entering the space, which will compress its growth and margins," and (3) "[e]ven worse, evidence points to Cintas over-estimating expenses, only to roll-them back and claim outperformance."

This news sent the price of Cintas shares down as much as $11.10 during intraday trading on November 13, 2019.

"We're focused on recovering investors' substantial losses, the matters raised in the analyst report, and the extent to which investors may have been misled," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

