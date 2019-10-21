Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Notifies TLF Investors Of Admitted Improper Accounting And Investigation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Hagens Berman notifies Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. investors of recently admitted improper accounting and the firm's ongoing investigation of possible violations of federal securities laws. The firm urges TLF investors who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF) Investigation:

The investigation centers on the propriety of Tandy Leather reported inventory costs for the first and second quarters of 2019.

On August 13, 2019, Tandy Leather announced the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of a forensic accountant and legal counsel, was investigating the Company's methods of valuation and expensing costs of inventory.

On August 15, 2019, the Company disclosed it would not timely file its quarterly financial report and that the Audit Committee's investigation covered the entire first half of 2019.

On October 21, 2019, Tandy Leather announced that it would be restating its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017, and 2016, the quarterly and year-to-date periods within fiscal 2018 and 2017, and the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses whether Tandy Leather improperly valued and expensed its reported inventory costs in an effort to appear more profitable," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

