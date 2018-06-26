Hagens Berman Reminds LendingClub Investors of the July 2, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

On April 25, 2018 the Federal Trade Commission charged LendingClub with falsely promising consumers they would receive a loan with "no hidden fees," when, in actuality, the company deducted hundreds or even thousands of dollars in hidden up-front fees from the loans.

This news drove the price of LendingClub shares down $0.49, or about 15%, to close at $2.77 that day.

"We're focused on investors' losses and Defendants' apparently misleading statements about LendingClub's business in view of evidence unearthed by the FTC," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding LendingClub should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email LC@hbsslaw.com.

