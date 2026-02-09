Hagens Berman Scrutinizing F5 (FFIV) Over Alleged Long-Term Undetected Hack and Nation State Infiltration

Partner Reed Kathrein Scrutinizing Claims of Best in Industry Security Against Revealed Source Code Theft; Feb. 17 Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman is issuing notice to investors in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) regarding the February 17, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline in a pending securities class action against the company and certain of its executives.

The firm is actively investigating the alleged claims, which allege that F5 executives misled the market regarding the security of its core BIG-IP products. The lawsuit alleges that while F5 touted its comprehensive security platform, the truth emerged in October 2025: a sophisticated nation-state threat actor had allegedly maintained long-term persistent access to F5's systems, exfiltrating sensitive source code. This breach and the subsequent 2026 revenue guidance cut triggered a series of crashes wiping out over $2 billion in market value.

"We are investigating if F5 unduly delayed in disclosing a material cybersecurity incident," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation of the alleged claims in the pending suit.

FFIV Case Summary at a Glance

Key Detail Information for FFIV Investors Lead Plaintiff Deadline February 17, 2026 Class Period Oct. 28, 2024 – Oct. 27, 2025 Core Allegation Undisclosed breach of BIG-IP source code Stock Price Impact Significant declines from Oct. 2025 disclosures

F5, Inc. (FFIV) Securities Fraud Claims: Alleged Infiltration and the Guidance Collapse

Concealment of Systemic Vulnerabilities and Significant Financial risks : The lawsuit alleges the company falsely touted its best-in-industry security and confidence in its ability to meet and capitalize on the growing security needs for its clientele. In reality, F5 was, at the time, the subject of a significant security incident, placing its clientele's security and F5's future prospects at significant risk.

: The lawsuit the company falsely touted its best-in-industry security and confidence in its ability to meet and capitalize on the growing security needs for its clientele. In reality, F5 was, at the time, the subject of a significant security incident, placing its clientele's security and F5's future prospects at significant risk. Undetected Longterm Persistent Infiltration : On Oct. 15, 2025, F5 revealed that "[i]n August 2025, we learned a highly sophisticated nation-state threat actor maintained long-term, persistent access to, and downloaded files from, certain F5 systems. These systems included our BIG-IP product development environment and engineering knowledge management platforms." This news drove shares down nearly 14% over two trading days, according to the complaint.

: On Oct. 15, 2025, F5 revealed that "[i]n August 2025, we learned a highly sophisticated nation-state threat actor maintained long-term, persistent access to, and downloaded files from, certain F5 systems. These systems included our BIG-IP product development environment and engineering knowledge management platforms." This news drove shares down nearly 14% over two trading days, according to the complaint. Poor Performance and Dismal Outlook: On Oct. 27, 2025, F5 released disappointing 4Q FY25 results, providing significantly below-market growth expectations for fiscal 2026 due in significant part to the security breach as F5 announced expected reductions to sales and renewals, elongated sales cycles, terminated projections, and increased expenses attributed to ongoing remediation efforts. Defendants also allegedly disclosed that BIG-IP, the product that was the subject of the security breach, is F5's highest revenue product. This news drove the price of F5 shares down $22.83 (-7%) the next day and was followed by several analyst rating and price target downgrades.

Next Steps: Contact Partner Reed Kathrein Today

Hagens Berman is a top-tier plaintiff litigation firm recognized for leading complex securities fraud class actions.

Mr. Kathrein is actively advising investors who purchased FFIV shares during the Class Period (October 28, 2024 – October 27, 2025) and suffered substantial losses.

The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is February 17, 2026.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding F5 should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

