Hagerman & Company, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Synergis Engineering Design Solutions

MT. ZION, Ill., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerman & Company, Inc., a leading provider of Autodesk solutions and value-added services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Synergis Engineering Design Solutions (EDS), the Autodesk solutions division of Synergis Technologies, LLC. This strategic acquisition reinforces Hagerman & Company's position as a premier provider of comprehensive Autodesk solutions and services.

The combined company will deliver an enhanced customer experience, expanded expertise, exceptional value-added consulting, professional services, world-class customer success, and technical support to its clients. The acquisition will also increase Hagerman & Company's national presence, allowing for greater reach and impact in the industry.

"I have known the leadership team at Synergis for many years and have always respected and admired their company," said Sandy Hagerman, President and CEO of Hagerman & Company, Inc. "Our business models, core values, and company cultures are very similar. The technical expertise and customer success emphasis of our combined teams will offer our customers a new level of excellence."

Celebrating 40 years as an Autodesk partner, Hagerman & Company invites you to watch this video to learn more about our company and meet some of our dedicated team members.

Kristen Tomasic, President of Synergis Technologies, LLC, commented, "I am very excited about today's announcement and what this means for our loyal Synergis EDS customers and our valued employees. Joining with Hagerman & Company marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing customer value and innovation with an expanded solutions portfolio. By combining our strengths, expertise, and resources, we look forward to delivering even greater success to our clients. Both companies share a deep-rooted commitment to family values, employee satisfaction and exceptional long-term customer relationships."

Customers of both Hagerman & Company and Synergis EDS can expect a seamless transition, with the same high standards of service and support that they have come to rely on. The integration of the two companies will create a stronger, more versatile organization committed to delivering outstanding results and innovative solutions.

About Hagerman & Company

Hagerman & Company, a national Autodesk Platinum partner with 40 years of experience, is known for its exceptional software, services, and solutions. Our success is built on long-term client partnerships, a broad range of innovative products, a nationwide presence, and deep industry knowledge.

About Synergis Engineering Design Solutions

Synergis Engineering Design Solutions, a Division of Synergis Technologies, LLC and Autodesk Gold Partner with 39 years of experience, is passionate about transforming ideas into reality and inspiring our customers to build a better future. As a leading provider of Autodesk engineering design solutions and services, we provide world-class technologies and expert guidance to customers in architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and public sectors. For more information about Synergis Engineering Design Solutions, visit www.synergis.com/cad.

For more information about Hagerman & Company, Inc., visit hagerman.com.

For more information about Synergis Engineering Design Solutions, visit www.synergis.com/cad.

SOURCE Hagerman & Company