Hagerty Adds Concours d'Elegance of America to Growing Event Portfolio

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To advance its mission of preserving, protecting and expanding top quality events and experiences for automotive enthusiasts, Hagerty today announced its acquisition of and partnership with the Concours d'Elegance of America in Detroit. The move follows Hagerty's recent acquisitions of other top automotive events, including the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance and the California Mille.

"The Concours d'Elegance of America is a premiere event in the home of American car culture, and we couldn't be more honored to have the opportunity to help make it even better," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty.

"Sometimes change can be serendipitous," said Larry Moss, board chairman of the Concours d'Elegance of America. "In this case, we have found the perfect caretaker for our cherished event, which will allow the Concours and its partners to focus on a common goal – producing the richest automotive experience while serving the needs of our community."

Hagerty will work in tandem with the existing operational team to raise the profile of the Concours annual event. For continuity, Tara Noftz will continue as director while Moss will remain as board chairman. The event's philanthropic mission will remain focused on automotive education and supporting local charities.

The 42nd annual Concours d'Elegance of America takes place July 23-25, 2021. The event originated 41 years ago at Meadow Brook Hall, the historic, Detroit-area home of Matilda Dodge Wilson, widow of automotive pioneer John Dodge. In 2011, the event moved to the beautiful grounds of the Inn at St. John's in Plymouth, Michigan. The 2021 field will boast more than 250 significant classic and historically-relevant vehicles ranging from the Gas Light era and Modern Collectables to Super Cars.

Hagerty hosts, partners with, or participates in more than 2,000 car events annually. The company has a major presence at the nation's largest events in Pebble Beach, California, and Amelia Island, Florida, as well as the annual auction week in Scottsdale, Arizona. Hagerty's Festival of the Unexceptional, a light-hearted, concours-style event is an annual highlight in the United Kingdom.

Hagerty supports car enthusiasts and members through an expanding portfolio of events, experiences and integrated product offerings. Hagerty Drivers Club, which now has more than 650,000 members, is a central hub of car culture offering unique experiences, entertainment, branded content, social communities and discounts focused on cars and driving. The brand's unique DriveShare platform, an innovative peer-to-peer, enthusiast vehicle rental marketplace, and MotorsportReg.com, the world's largest motorsports event management system, help connect fans with the cars and experiences of their dreams.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand with a mission to keep driving alive for car lovers and drive positive change in the world. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club , Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools , Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social , the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille and more. Hagerty is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles and supports keeping car culture alive through youth programs, the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA), the RPM Foundation and more. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com .

Media Contacts

Kevin Fisher, [email protected], (231) 709-4577

Bobby Hammelman, [email protected], (713) 582-7576

SOURCE Hagerty