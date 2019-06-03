Hagerty announces video contest to give teens a chance to earn $500 driver's ed scholarships

Scholarships of up to $500 apiece will be awarded. To be considered, U.S. teens 14-18 must meet the following criteria:

The video must be one minute or less in length.

The video must be submitted from June 3- June 30, 2019 .

. The applicant must meet the legal age- requirement (determined by their state) and be able to complete the selected driver's training course of their choice within one year of when they are awarded the scholarship.

The post on Instagram must include @HagertyClassicCars and #licensetothefuture.

The post must be submitted on the applicant's feed NOT on his or her story.

Videos will be judged on how well they answer the question, "Why are you excited to drive?"

Scholarship money goes to the school or program of the applicant's choice, NOT directly to the applicant.

Winners will be announced to the public July 10, 2019.

Driver training costs vary widely, but full courses including road training can cost between $200 and $800, according to cardirect.com.

Hagerty's "License to the Future" scholarship initiative comes as the percentage of American teens getting their licenses began slowly rising in 2015 after 21 years of decline, according to figures from the Federal Highway Administration.

The scholarships are funded by proceeds from sales at The Shop by Hagerty, which offers a wide variety of useful, sophisticated and fun automotive-themed products for men, women and children.

In 2018, The Shop by Hagerty helped protect 250 babies and infants by donating proceeds to a car safety seat nonprofit.

Check out The Shop at www.theshopbyhagerty.com/

About Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand dedicated to the love and protection of driving, and the world's largest provider of specialty insurance to vintage vehicle enthusiasts. Hagerty is home to:

Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest community for automotive enthusiasts.

The Hagerty Valuation Tool, the gold standard for classic vehicle current values and market trend insights.

MotorsportReg.com, North America's largest motorsport membership and event management system.

largest motorsport membership and event management system. Hagerty, the magazine, which is among the highest circulation car magazines in the country.

"The Barn Find Hunter," one of the most popular automobile focused shows on YouTube with nearly 700,000 subscribers.

Hagerty Plus, the industry's most comprehensive roadside service.

DriveShare, the nation's only peer-to-peer classic vehicle rental marketplace.

For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com .

