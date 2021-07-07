Hagerty Drivers Foundation announces 'License to the Future' grant program to help cover the cost of driver's ed for young drivers

This year, the foundation will provide approximately 200 grants through the end of 2021. Young drivers between the ages of 14-18 are eligible and can submit either a 300-word essay or a one-minute video answering the question "Why are you excited to drive?" The License to the Future program was originally launched by Hagerty in 2019 and funded by proceeds from sales of automotive apparel and gear.

"We believe all young drivers should have access to quality training as an important part of their journey to enjoying the freedom of the open road," said Jonathan Klinger, executive director of the foundation. "Getting young people excited about driving is central to our mission of shaping the future of car culture."

To apply for a License to the Future grant, click here. Submissions are accepted from all 50 states in the U.S. Entries are reviewed in the order of which they are submitted. Up to $500 per winning entry will be awarded and paid directly to the recipients' driver training school.

About Hagerty Drivers Foundation

The Hagerty Drivers Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit launched in 2021 by Hagerty, the automotive enthusiast and membership brand, with a mission to help shape the future of car culture while celebrating our automotive past. Through an initial annual pledge of $2.5 million with additional support from individual car enthusiasts and other automotive brands, the foundation focuses its work in three key areas: culture, education and innovation. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com/driversfoundation.

SOURCE Hagerty Drivers Foundation