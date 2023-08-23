Hagerty Drivers Foundation "Cars at the Capital" Exhibit Showcases Amelia Earhart's Cord and a Porsche America Roadster

News provided by

Hagerty Drivers Foundation

23 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hagerty Drivers Foundation is hosting its annual "Cars at the Capital" exhibition on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. from August 31September 11. The 33rd and 34th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register - a 1937 Cord 812 Convertible Phaeton Sedan Chassis No. 1714 and a 1952 Porshe America Roadster (Type 540) - will be displayed in a beautifully lit glass enclosure between the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and the United States Department of Agriculture. This free, pop-up exhibit is put on by the Foundation each year to educate the general public about the cultural significance of the automobile and its role in shaping modern society.

Continue Reading
On the left: 1952 Porsche America Roadster (Type 540) On the right: 1937 Cord 812 Convertible Phaeton Sedan
On the left: 1952 Porsche America Roadster (Type 540) On the right: 1937 Cord 812 Convertible Phaeton Sedan

Evening of August 31September 5 | 1937 Cord 812 Convertible Phaeton Sedan – Chassis No. 1714 (Owned by Amelia Earhart)
Amelia Earhart acquired this Cord 812 Phaeton less than a year before she, navigator Fred Noonan and her Lockheed 10E Electra disappeared over the South Pacific in 1937. In September 1936, Earhart was famously photographed standing with the Cord and the airplane she would ultimately take on her final flight.
Owned by: The JBS Collection
Restored by: LaVine Restorations, Inc.

September 6 – 11 | 1952 Porsche America Roadster (Type 540)
One of Porsche's first factory-built race cars, the Type 540 was nicknamed the America Roadster as the model was conceived thanks to the influence of John von Neumann and Max Hoffman for the U.S. market. Neumann's stepdaughter, Josie, raced this America Roadster after he sold it to entrepreneur John Crean. The America Roadster and the influence of Neumann and Hoffman helped launch Porsche's success and longstanding heritage as a competition leader in the U.S.
Owned by: The Ingram Collection
Restored by: Road Scholars

Each Saturday (September 2 and 9) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Hagerty Drivers Foundation will host "Cars at the Capital Family Festival Day." This event is free to the public and will take place rain or shine. Located around the glass enclosure on the National Mall, festivities for the young and the young at heart will include: a tire changing station, an activity book focused on cars in the National Historic Vehicle Register, and a free play table with a track and cars. In addition, food trucks will be located on the gravel walkway closest to the USDA Building from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Link to photos

About Hagerty Drivers Foundation
The Hagerty Drivers Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit launched in 2021 by Hagerty. With the purpose of shaping the future of car culture while celebrating our automotive past, the Hagerty Drivers Foundation provides scholarships for students in the automotive field of education, as well as students seeking formal driver education training. In addition, the Foundation continues to build a federally recognized program – the National Historic Vehicle Register – that documents and records the important history of our automotive past. For more information, please visit https://driversfoundation.org/.

SOURCE: Hagerty Drivers Foundation

SOURCE Hagerty Drivers Foundation

Also from this source

Racing History Revived: Oldest Known NASCAR Champion Car Featured in Documentary, on Display at Henry Ford Museum

Historic Experimental Chrysler Jet Car Gets Feature-Length Documentary

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.