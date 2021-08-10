Hagerty Drivers Foundation Presents Two Hollywood Legends in Celebration of U.S. Car Culture
Month-Long Event Returns to Washington, DC for 6th year
Aug 10, 2021, 09:00 ET
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hagerty Drivers Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization is hosting "Cars at the Capital," a month-long celebration of car culture in Washington, D.C. Held on the National Mall throughout September, this exhibit is free to the public and will feature the 29th and 30th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register. Two additional historically significant vehicles previously added to the National Historic Vehicle Register will also be featured to educate the general public about the cultural significance of the automobile and its role in shaping modern society.
The 2021 vehicles to be commemorated and recorded as part of the National Historic Vehicle Register program, in partnership with the U.S. Department of the Interior's Historic American Engineering Record (HAER) to be permanently archived in the Library of Congress are:
|
No. 29
|
1981 De Lorean DMC-12 (Back to the Future "Time Machine" Hero Car)
|
No. 30
|
1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S - Chassis No. 1121112 (from The Cannonball Run)
The Cars at the Capital exhibition will include 2020 and 2021 Register vehicles. The annual event will take place September 3 – 30, with one car per week on exhibit in the Hagerty Drivers Foundation lighted glass display case. Located on the hardscape between the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and the National Gallery of Art, the vehicle display schedule will be as follows:
|
September 3 –9
|
1981 DeLorean DMC-12 (Back to the Future "Time Machine" Hero Car)
|
September 10 – 16
|
1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE (the "Qualls Challenger")
|
September 17 – 23
|
1921 Duesenberg Straight Eight (the "Castle Duesenberg")
|
September 24 – 30
|
1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S - Chassis No. 1121112 (from The Cannonball Run)
"This is our way to invite the general public to celebrate automotive culture and learn about the significant role the automobile has played in shaping modern society," says Jonathan Klinger, Executive Director of the Hagerty Drivers Foundation. "These four vehicles are a mixture of pop culture significance and engineering achievement that will be preserved in the National Historic Vehicle Register for future generations."
Each Saturday (September 4, 11, 18 and 25) from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the Hagerty Drivers Foundation will host "Cars at the Capital & Coffee." This event is free to the public and will take place rain or shine. Coffee and light snacks will be served. While we are excited to have you cruise to D.C. in your classic, you will not be permitted to bring your personal vehicles onto the grounds of the National Mall where the exhibition is taking place. Parking around the National Mall is limited so if you do plan to bring your personal automotive treasure, please plan accordingly.
Link: Cars at the Capital_ Image Gallery
About Hagerty Drivers Foundation
The Hagerty Drivers Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit launched in 2021 by Hagerty, the automotive enthusiast and membership brand with a mission to help shape the future of car culture while celebrating our automotive past. Through an initial annual pledge of $2.5 million with additional support from individual car enthusiasts and other automotive brands, the foundation focuses its work in three key areas: culture, education and innovation. For more information, please visit www.corporate.hagerty.com/cars-at-the-capital/
SOURCE Hagerty Drivers Foundation
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article