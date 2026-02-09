Hagerty Elevates Marc Burns to CMO and Appoints Matt Teshera as SVP of Marketing

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) a business that makes it easier and more enjoyable to be a driving enthusiast through insurance, buying and selling platforms, publishing and events, has promoted Marc Burns to Chief Marketing Officer, and appointed Matt Teshera as SVP of Marketing.

In this newly created role, Burns will be responsible for growing new and deepening existing member relationships. His focus will be building awareness and distinctiveness of the brand, unifying the different parts of the business to deliver a fully integrated membership experience and delivering high impact marketing initiatives.

As SVP of Marketing, Teshera will be responsible for marketing strategy, membership, insights and marcom. Reporting to Burns, his focus will be the evolution of membership into a bespoke, tiered experience that through better integration drives improved member value, benefits and loyalty over time. His responsibilities also include research and insight generation, and efficient, high-impact marketing execution.

"With our driving enthusiast members right at the center of all we do, these are critical appointments," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO and Chairman of Hagerty. "Marc joined us last year, and made immediate impact on the framing, execution and performance of our marketing. And now we are delighted to welcome Matt to the team, whose experience leading precise, high-impact integrated marketing strategy and execution will deepen our capabilities to further elevate the business."

Teshera was most recently Vice President, Consumer Acquisition and Growth at AT&T, where he was responsible for integrated consumer marketing strategy and execution. Over 17 years he held a range of positions including Vice President, Broadband Marketing and Advanced Analytics, and Senior Vice President of Enterprise Data Solutions at Warner Media, an AT&T owned company.

Matt has an MBA in Marketing and Management from California State University, Long Beach.

"Hagerty has built something rare - a brand powered by passion and authenticity. As the business continues to grow, there's an incredible opportunity to integrate its marketing and membership ecosystem in ways that amplify value for members and drive the business forward. I'm honored to join the team and help shape what comes next."

