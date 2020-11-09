Hagerty expands its global automotive media audience through a partnership with the U.K.'s Hothouse Media, publisher of Magneto

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Under terms of a new partnership announced today, Hagerty Media and the U.K.'s Hothouse Media, publisher of Magneto, a quarterly magazine covering the world's greatest classic and collector cars, will share content and collaborate on automotive lifestyle events.

"The love of cars and driving is global, and this partnership will help both companies serve wider audiences in the U.S., Europe and further afield," said Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty. "It's a match that makes perfect sense."

"We are delighted to welcome Hagerty as a shareholder in Hothouse Media," said Geoff Love, Managing Director and Co-founder of Hothouse Media with David Lillywhite. "There is enormous potential here for both companies to expand our digital, print and event footprint in the classic and collector car markets around the globe."

The flagship of Hagerty Media is Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, which publishes the work of the nation's top auto journalists six times a year, reaching more than 600,000 readers. Hagerty's YouTube channel has more than 1.3 million subscribers for popular shows, such as "The Barn Find Hunter," starring Tom Cotter traveling the U.S. in search of forgotten classics, and "Redline Rebuilds," featuring enormously popular time-lapse engine rebuilds.

Hothouse Media's quarterly magazine Magneto, has attracted a worldwide audience with its emphasis on cars and events that are considered the "best of the best." The magazine has established a reputation for its award-winning design and cadre of world-class automotive writers and photographers.

"When we look at the automotive high net-worth space, they are the clear talent leaders," said Larry Webster, Hagerty's Senior Vice President of Content. "Our goal is to leverage each other's talent, content and expertise to elevate the experience for car enthusiasts internationally."

In recent years, both companies have expanded into automotive events. Hagerty owns and operates the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, hailed by USA Today as a top five automotive event, and the California Mille, one of the nation's most prestigious road rallies that features some of the most celebrated collector cars in the nation driving 1,000 miles through picturesque landscapes in the Golden State.

This year, Hothouse Media hosted Concours Virtual, one of the most acclaimed virtual car events staged globally in 2020, attracting 200 cars, 44 judges and 18 classes. The event replaced the company's inaugural Concours on Savile Row, originally scheduled for the famous bespoke tailoring street in London. The event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hothouse Media is a boutique media and events company operating within the high net-worth sector of the global classic and collector car market. It's portfolio of brands include Magneto, the quarterly magazine for the very best cars and events, the Concours Year, an annual celebration of the best Concours events from around the world, and Concours Virtual, an online event that attracted collectors from around the world and raised over $60,000 for UNICEF. Its expertise is in developing entertaining and informative content aimed at the most passionate and active high net-worth collectors whom advertisers wish to communicate with. For more information, call +44 (0)7719 944790.

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand. Our mission is keep driving alive for car lovers and drive positive change in the world. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club , Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools , Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social and more. Hagerty is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles and supports keeping car culture alive through youth programs, the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA), the RPM Foundation and more. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com .

