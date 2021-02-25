Hagerty names its Top Gear Agents for 2021
Feb 25, 2021, 13:51 ET
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for vintage vehicle owners and enthusiasts, has named its Top Gear Agents for 2021, based on their outstanding 2020 sales performances.
"By putting more car enthusiasts behind the wheel, this elite group of agents contributes directly to furthering Hagerty's mission to keep driving and car culture alive for future generations," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty.
This year's Top Gear Agent list includes:
- American Mutual Insurance Services, Bothell, Washington
- Bay Area Insurance Shop Inc., Clearwater, Florida
- Classic Automobile Insurance Agency, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Coverica Inc., Dallas, Texas
- Crankshaft Motors, Holly Springs, North Carolina
- Eastern Insurance Group LLC, Wakefield, Massachusetts
- Edward Van Eckert, Metuchen, New Jersey
- FBinsure LLC, Taunton, Massachusetts
- Full Octane Insurance, Brentwood Tennessee
- Gingerbread Insurance Agency, Clermont, Florida
- HWI Motorsports, Southborough, Massachusetts
- JMG Insurance Corp., Norwalk, Connecticut
- John Abrams & Associates, Newburgh, New York
- Rally Insurance Group, Volo, Illinois
- Rogers & Gray Insurance Agency, Inc., South Dennis, Massachusetts
- Southern Classic & Custom LLC, Garner, North Carolina
- Stonewall Insurance Group, Wilbraham, Massachusetts
- Texan Insurance, Houston, Texas
- The Phoenix Insurance, Dallas, Texas
- Wilcox & Reynolds Insurance, Storrs, Connecticut
As Top Gear Agents, the above companies have access to co-op marketing dollars, preferred placement on Hagerty's online agent locator, spotlights on Hagerty's social media channels and more.
About Hagerty
Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand with a mission to keep driving alive for car lovers and drive positive change in the world. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille and more. Hagerty is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles and supports keeping car culture alive through youth programs, the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA), the RPM Foundation and more. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.
Media Contact
Andrew Heller, [email protected], 231-632-1583
Bobby Hammelman, [email protected], 646-723-3830
SOURCE Hagerty
Share this article