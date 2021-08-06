Hagerty Strengthens Bench, Hiring Entertainment Industry Leader Paul Rehrig to Head Its Global Media Operations

"This is a big step in our vision to further expand Hagerty Media's entertainment offerings and customer experiences," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "Paul is an extremely accomplished and recognized leader in the media and technology space and under his leadership Hagerty Media will strive to reach new enthusiasts through new verticals in the name of growing automotive culture."

In pursuit of its mission, Hagerty is growing its range of automotive services and experiences for car lovers, including the company's growing suite of media offerings and automotive events that play a significant role in preserving automotive culture. Hagerty Media currently operates Hagerty Drivers Club magazine (1.4 million readership), Hagerty.com/media, Hagerty Insider, and produces hundreds of hours per year of premium video content that reach more than 5.6 million social media followers, 2.9 million monthly unique visitors, and 1.6 million newsletter subscribers resulting in over 50 million video views this year.

Rehrig will focus on leading and growing these platforms, integrating with the brand's key partnerships and business development strategies, reporting directly to CEO McKeel Hagerty.

"Hagerty Media has already established itself as a leading brand serving millions of passionate car fans and enthusiasts," said Rehrig. "I'm thrilled to be joining the team and look forward to contributing to the growth of not only the company but the community it's building through its media offerings and customer events."

Paul joins Hagerty from Discovery where he served for the past two years as general manager of Eurosport, based in London. Eurosport is a pan-European multichannel TV and online sports broadcaster and streaming platform, home to premium live sporting events and the Olympic Games. Paul was responsible for Eurosport's digital P&L along with its products, content, and direct-to-consumer businesses. During his tenure, Eurosport.com grew to become the largest online sports content platform in Europe, serving over 50 million monthly active users. Eurosport's premium subscription video streaming business also grew to and currently contributes millions of paying subscriber to Discovery's broader DTC portfolio.

Prior to joining Eurosport, Rehrig served as Executive Vice President at AMC Networks, where he launched and scaled Shudder and Sundance Now, two leading direct-to-consumer subscription-video-on-demand services. He also oversaw digital strategy for the company and built AMC Networks' commercial and distribution partnerships with streaming giants Netflix, Hulu, Apple, Amazon, YouTube, Google, and Roku.

