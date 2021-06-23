Hagerty Welcomes Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance to Growing Event Portfolio

"Our objective is to knit the enthusiast community together in a way that supports and protects the future of car culture," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "Amelia Island is synonymous with concours and motorsports heritage due to the steadfast efforts of Bill Warner and his team. We are incredibly proud to have the opportunity to build upon and scale Bill's vision."

Warner, who founded the concours in 1996, will remain as Chairman Emeritus. Hagerty will work with the concours' existing operational team to expand the annual event.

"When I founded the concours I wanted to infuse the calm, traditional concours environment with the energy of motorsports. We achieved that and raised more than $4 million for charity along the way," said Warner. "In Hagerty, we have a passionate and highly-skilled team that will bring these themes to a larger audience."

The 27th annual Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance will take place March 3-6, 2022. The 2022 field will boast more than 250 significant classic, historically relevant vehicles.

Hagerty takes part in more than 2,500 car events annually. The company also has a major presence at the nation's largest concours in Pebble Beach, California, as well as the annual classic car auction week in Scottsdale, Arizona. Hagerty's Festival of the Unexceptional, a light-hearted, concours-style event is an annual highlight on the automotive calendar in the United Kingdom and will take place on July 31.

Hagerty supports car enthusiasts and members through an expanding portfolio of events, experiences and integrated product offerings. Hagerty Drivers Club, which now has more than 650,000 members, is a hub of car culture offering unique experiences, entertainment, branded content, social communities and discounts focused on cars and driving. The brand's unique DriveShare platform, an innovative peer-to-peer, enthusiast vehicle rental marketplace, and MotorsportReg.com, the world's largest motorsports event management system, help connect fans with the cars and experiences of their dreams.

