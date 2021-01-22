Hagerty's 'License to the Future' grant program helped 175 teens afford quality driver's training in 2020

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty's "License to the Future" grant program helped 175 young drivers afford quality driver's training in 2020, more than doubling the number of grantees in 2019.

With the average cost of driver's training in the U.S. running about $500, the grant program is much-needed help for families in an economically turbulent time.

"Especially with the world right now, you allowed my daughter to be able to do something we simply didn't have the funds for," one teen's family said about the $500 grant awarded to them by Hagerty. "We can't tell you how much we appreciate this."

Said another parent: "I wanted to reach out and thank you for granting my daughter's essay $500 toward her driving course. It really means a great deal to me and my family, particularly during such hard times."

Launched in 2019, the program is funded by purchases from The Shop by Hagerty, which offers a wide variety of useful, sophisticated and fun automotive-themed products for men, women and children.

To apply for the first-round of 2021 grants, teens between the ages of 14-18 who plan to take driver's training within the next year can submit either a 300-word essay or a 1-minute video to The Shop at [email protected]. Submissions should answer the question, "Why are you excited to drive?" and are accepted from all 50 states and Canada. The first-round of entries must be submitted by March 31. Up to $500 per winning entry may be awarded.

"A lifetime of safe driving begins with a quality driver's training course," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "We are proud to help this next generation of car enthusiasts learn the skills and rules of the road they need to protect themselves and others."

