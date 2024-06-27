Haggan Aviation Appoints Chris Haight as VP of Operations

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haggan Aviation today announced the appointment of Chris Haight as the company's new Vice President of Operations. In his new role, Mr. Haight will lead maintenance, avionics, interior/paint, quality control, and other operational functions. He will report to the CEO, Geno Haggan.

Chris Haight, VP of Operations

Mr. Haight has a rich aviation background and brings nearly three decades of industry expertise to Haggan Aviation. He is a highly accomplished and results-oriented executive with a proven history of leading organizations, driving profitability, and achieving significant business development and sales growth. Prior to his role as Vice President at Haggan Aviation, he held the position of General Manager for a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility where he was accountable for and provided oversight to business operations for aircraft major repairs, maintenance, alterations, composites, avionics, and paint.

Mr. Haight's contributions to the industry have been recognized with several accolades, including commendations from the Colorado Department of Labor, a recognition award from Hawker Beechcraft, and multiple honors from the U.S. Government, including Meritorious Unit Commendations and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medals.

"We are truly honored to have Chris join the Haggan Aviation team," said Geno Haggan, CEO of Haggan Aviation. "His extensive experience and leadership will undoubtedly drive success in our organization. We look forward to the new beginnings and accomplishments that lie ahead with Chris onboard."

Chris Haight's extensive educational background includes two undergraduate degrees in Computer Science and Network Engineering from Arkansas State University and Ashworth College. In addition, he holds a Project Management Professional certification, APICS CPIM certification in production and inventory management, Six Sigma certification, OSHA/EPA authorizations, and Level II NDI and Airframe & Powerplant licenses.

About Haggan Aviation

Haggan Aviation, located at Centennial Airport (KAPA) just south of Denver, Colorado, is a full-service FAA-approved Part 145 repair station specializing in small to mid-size jet maintenance. Established in 1996, Haggan Aviation offers full airframe inspections, engine maintenance, avionics, aircraft parts, as well as paint and interior capabilities. In addition, Haggan Aviation provides complete Wi-fi and in-flight entertainment installations to create the ultimate onboard experience.

