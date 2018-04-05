Haggar Clothing Co. Acquires Louis Raphael Menswear Brand

"Louis Raphael has been an industry leader and innovator in the men's pant category for over four decades, and we are honored to add the brand and its private label portfolio to our Haggar platform," said Haggar CEO Michael Stitt. "The acquisition is both synergistic and strategic, and aligns with our core competencies and strategic priorities of exceptional quality, innovation and value."

"Bill Kim is a well-respected industry pioneer who has built an incredible company over the past 46 years based on the fundamental principle of integrity. We thank him for entrusting his legacy to us," Stitt said.

"I could not wish for a better company to carry on my life's work than market-leader Haggar, which will be an outstanding steward of the brand and the company," said Louis Raphael CEO and founder Bill Kim. "I want to thank my associates, suppliers and customers for their tremendous support over the last 46 years."

Ed Srsic, who serves as president and chief operating officer at Louis Raphael, will join Haggar to lead the Louis Raphael business.

"Ed will be a terrific asset to our team, bringing both continuity and strong leadership to the business," Stitt said. "We welcome Ed and all of the Louis Raphael associates who will be joining us."

Haggar will continue to operate the Louis Raphael business out of its current offices and distribution center in California during a transition period through June 30, 2018, before bringing operations to Haggar's Dallas headquarters and Fort Worth distribution center.

Haggar has seen continual market share gains in the men's pant category over the last several years. Haggar has the No.1-selling casual pant style in America2 (Premium No Iron Khaki) and No.1-selling dress pant style in America3 (E-CLO Stria).

Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Haggar Clothing Co.

Since its beginnings in a one-room office in Dallas in 1926, Haggar Clothing Co. has grown from a manufacturer of men's fine dress pants and slacks into one of the most recognized apparel brands in the market. For eight consecutive quarters, Haggar has produced both the No. 1-selling dress pant style,2 the E-CLO™ Dress Pant, and the No. 1-selling casual pant style3 in America, the Premium No Iron Khaki. Haggar coined the term "slacks" in 1938 and has continued to lead menswear innovation and technology for over 90 years. In 2018, the brand received the inaugural REPREVE® Champions of Sustainability award for using over 10 million recycled plastic bottles in its E-CLO line. The brand is sold at Kohl's, JCPenney, Macy's, Target and Belk, as well as at Haggar Direct stores and on www.Haggar.com.

About Louis Raphael

Kizan International, Inc., doing business as Louis Raphael, is a leading men's apparel company, founded in 1972. The company designs, manufactures, imports, wholesales and distributes its products using the most advanced supply chain management system. The company focuses on fashion and quality with exceptional value. Louis Raphael interweaves American fashion and fit with European styling to create a timeless, classic and sophisticated look for modern menswear.

