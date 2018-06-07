Haggar Clothing Co. Names Mississippi Hall Of Fame Dad

Little, a table games supervisor at the Palace Casino, was nominated by his ex-wife, Michelle Little, who wrote, "I wanted to enter him simply because Michael is a great father. Michael works for his children. His life is his children. He continues to always put their needs before his own ... His advice to them is valuable. His love [is] unconditional. I am proud to call him a father, but most of all – my friend. You can absolutely remain friends and put your children first – even if your marriage ends."

Little is one of 52 Haggar Hall of Fame Dads™ from across the nation. Each winner will receive $1,000 in prizes, including a Haggar wardrobe of dress and casual pants, a J.M. Haggar suit, an exclusive Haggar Hall of Fame Dad blazer and a football signed by Pro Football Hall of Famer and honorary Haggar Hall of Fame Dad Emmitt Smith.

"Over the past 90 years, we have dressed millions of dads, and today, we are honored to recognize this inaugural class of Haggar Hall of Fame Dads," said Haggar CEO Michael Stitt. "The iconic gold Pro Football Hall of Fame jackets and orange Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame jackets made by Haggar symbolize the outstanding achievement that comes from years of dedication and hard work. These dads and father figures bring that same commitment to their roles as members of the workforce, husbands, community leaders and fathers."

One of the 52 state winners will be selected as the national Haggar Hall of Fame Dad. The national winner will receive a VIP trip of his choice to the Pro Football or Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, where he will watch as the 2018 Hall of Fame Class dons their Hall of Fame jackets, made by Haggar, for the first time. The national winner will be selected in part by America's votes, which can be cast through the end of June at www.haggarhofdad.com.

Over the course of the contest, Haggar has committed to give away more than $1 million in Haggar clothing, including America's No. 1-selling dress pant style1, the E-CLO™ Dress Pant, America's No. 1-selling casual pant style2, the Premium No Iron Khaki, and America's No. 1-selling suit jacket style3, the J.M. Haggar Classic Fit Suit Jacket. Haggar clothing can be found in national retailers, including Kohl's, JCPenney, Macy's, Target, Belk and online at Haggar.com. Complete contest details and rules are available at www.haggarhofdad.com.

About Haggar Clothing Co.

Since its beginnings in a one-room office in Dallas in 1926, Haggar Clothing Co. has grown from a manufacturer of men's fine dress pants and slacks into one of the most recognized apparel brands in the market. For six consecutive quarters, Haggar has produced both the No. 1-selling dress pant style1, the E-CLO™ Dress Pant, and the No. 1-selling casual pant style2 in America, the Premium No Iron Khaki, in the Premium/Mid-Tier Channel. Haggar coined the term "slacks" in 1938 and has continued to lead menswear innovation and technology for over 90 years. In 2018, the brand received the inaugural REPREVE® Champions of Sustainability award for using over 130 million recycled plastic bottles in its Life Khaki, E-CLO Stria, and Premium Comfort Dress Pant lines. The brand is sold at Kohl's, JCPenney, Macy's, Target and Belk, as well as at Haggar Factory stores and on www.Haggar.com.

1The NPD Group/Retail Tracking (POS), Premium/Mid Tier Channel, Men's Dress Pant Category, Full Year 2017 2The NPD Group/Retail Tracking (POS), Premium/Mid Tier Channel, Men's Casual Pant Category, Full Year 2017 3The NPD Group/Retail Tracking (POS), Premium/Mid Tier Channel, Men's Suit Jacket Category, Q1 2018

