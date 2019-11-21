Haggar Launches The Active Series™ 'Tech Pant'

FLEXRIGHT® technology, a four-way, react-and-recover system designed to move with the wearer all day

ACTIVE FLEX WAISTBAND with hidden athleisure wear construction that provides a perfect fit

QUICK DRY moisture wicking to keep the wearer cool, dry and comfortable throughout the day

"Men have looked to Haggar for comfort and style for more than 90 years, and The Active Series Tech Pant offers the modern features, plus outstanding fit, durability and value, that today's consumer wants in an all-purpose pant," said Haggar Chief Sourcing and Merchandising Officer Tony Anzovino. "This innovative pant was designed for maximum comfort whether you're running errands or running to catch a flight."

The Tech Pant, available in black, charcoal and navy, is part of The Active Series line of refined jackets and pants that are polished enough for the office but are constructed with stretch fabrics, motion panels and moisture-wicking features for comfort and versatility.

"The Active Series Tech Pant has proven to be super tough! They've become my primary pants for my team's daily photoshoots in the mountains because they fit great and perform well when I'm climbing rocks, going through dense brush or hiking," said adventure filmmaker JJ Yosh. "They also work for everyday life, whether I'm in a meeting, entertaining at home or out and about in town."

The Active Series™ line is available online at Amazon, Haggar.com, Kohls.com and JCPenney.com.

About Haggar Clothing Co.

Since its beginnings in a one-room office in Dallas in 1926, Haggar Clothing Co. has grown from a manufacturer of men's fine dress pants and slacks into one of the most recognized apparel brands in the market. Since 2014, Haggar has produced the No. 1-selling dress pant style1 in America (the E-CLO® Stria, 2014–2017; The Premium Comfort Dress Pant, 2018 & 2019). In 2018, the brand received the inaugural REPREVE Champions of Sustainability award for using over 100 million recycled plastic bottles in its Life Khaki, E-CLO Stria & Premium Comfort Dress Pant lines. The brand is sold at numerous retailers including Kohl's, JCPenney, Macy's, Target and Belk, as well as at Haggar Premium Outlet & Factory stores and on www.Haggar.com.

1 The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, Premium/Mid-Tier Stores Unit Sales, Men's Dress Pants, Q1-Q3 2019, FY 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014.

REPREVE® is a registered trademark of Unifi, Inc.

