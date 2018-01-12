HAGGARD CAT (Ex-HECK) Sign Worldwide Deal With Earache Records

NOTTINGHAM, England, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nottingham two-piece punky rock 'n' rollers HAGGARD CAT have signed a worldwide recording deal with Earache Records.

After making their names in their previous act, the acclaimed U.K. hardcore band HECK, vocalist/guitarist Matt Reynolds and drummer Tom Marsh aim to carry that same attitude and fire over to HAGGARD CAT, creating a two-man beast of a band which is set to reignite the U.K. rock scene.

L-R: Matt Reynolds, Tom Marsh

See a photo of the band here (L-R: Matt Reynolds, Tom Marsh)

Having already toured with the likes of Jamie Lenman — and soon FEED THE RHINO — as well as playing a headline slot at Camden Rocks and opening the main stage at ArcTanGent festival, HAGGARD CAT are now preparing for the highly-anticipated release of their new album 'Challenger' on April 20th through Earache Records.

HAGGARD CAT comment: "We're so proud to sign to Earache and follow in the footsteps of some of our absolute heroes; we're in some great company and we can't wait to show the world the beast that we've been working on. The future is going to be loud! Wear protection!"

'Challenger' features ten hard-hitting tracks which are noticeably more riff-oriented than HECK, and includes artwork created by English musician and illustrator Jamie Lenman. View the album artwork here. Listen to the first single, "American Graffiti", on Spotify here and give the band a follow.

Pre-order 'Challenger' now on CD and limited edition orange vinyl (limited to just 100 copies!) here or on iTunes including an instant download of "American Graffiti" here.

Known for their intense live performances, HAGGARD CAT's stage presence and sheer sonic power far exceeds what should be possible for a two-piece band — who are also joined on stage by their trusty mascot, Chris — a three-legged wooden stool which accompanies the band at every show. Don't miss them on tour supporting FEED THE RHINO in February:

Feb. 20 - Bristol, UK - The Exchange

Feb. 21 - Exeter, UK - The Cavern

Feb. 22 - Southampton, UK - The Joiners

Feb. 23 - London, UK - The Underworld

Feb. 24 - Norwich, UK - Owl Sanctuary

Feb. 27 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

Feb. 28 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank

Mar. 01 - Glasgow, UK - G2

Mar. 02 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

Mar. 03 - Birmingham, UK - The Flapper

