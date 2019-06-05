Haggard Land Company Announces the Addition Of Midstream Services

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haggard Land Company announced that it has added Midstream Services to their portfolio of energy land services to be provided to clients, effective immediately. These services will include surface solutions, from initial line location through surface and right of away acquisition. Haggard Land Company is now equipped to provide the following services typical in a standard pipeline project: project management, right-of-way negotiations and procurement, access rights, survey permissions, route selection and development, survey support, GPS data collection and mapping, damage settlements, surface use agreements, construction and reclamation support, preliminary title certificates and title reports.

"We are excited to be able to provide our clients with another service that will be beneficial and useful to many of their operations, all while providing the customer service and satisfaction they have come to know by working with Haggard Land Company," said founder Chris Haggard, Sr.

Haggard Land Company is headquartered in Oklahoma City and is led by its founder, Chris Haggard, Sr.

About Haggard Land Company

Haggard Land Company offers comprehensive land services with a focus on customer service honed by almost 40 years of experience. Haggard Land Company has a history of working with diverse companies, large and small, to provide oil and gas leasing, mineral acquisition, title services, GIS analysis and complete project management. For additional information, please visit www.haggardland.com

SOURCE Haggard Land Company

Related Links

https://www.haggardland.com

