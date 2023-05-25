Hagiwara Solutions Unveils First-ever NVMe SSD for Data Centers

HAGIWARA Solutions Co., Ltd.

25 May, 2023

 Hagiwara Solutions and FADU Co., Ltd. Announce Strategic Partnership Agreement 

NAGOYA, Japan, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd (Headquarters: Naka-ku, Nagoya City; President: Teruhiko Nagashiro) is proud to announce its first-ever enterprise SSD products developed in partnership with FADU Co., Ltd. These cutting-edge SSDs will be showcased at the upcoming COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2023 exhibition.

Overview 

Enterprise-grade NVMe SSDs are known for their high-speed read and write capabilities, low latency, and high reliability, making them suitable for critical applications such as databases and virtualization. However, the demand for high-density and space-efficient installations in edge data centers and cloud is increasing, with a growing emphasis on reliability.

Through the strategic partnership with FADU, Hagiwara Solutions combines their expertise in developing reliable SSDs for the industrial market with FADU's technology to offer new enterprise-grade NVMe SSD products tailored to customer needs. This collaboration pursues technological advancements and enhance the reliability of SSDs.

Product Line-up                                                                                

【NVMe PCIe 4.0】

The initial product release will include PCIe 4.0 interface-compatible products, set to launch in autumn 2023 (Q3). And the PCIe 5.0 product will be released later this autumn.

Interface           ：NVMe 1.4a / PCIe Gen4 x 4
Form Factor      ：U.2 / E1.S
Capacity(Max.) ：8TB
Feature             ：High and stable IOPS / Lower Latency / Low power consumption / TCG OPAL /FIPS(If required)

About Hagiwara Solutions co., Ltd                                                                                 

Hagiwara Solutions has been a leading player in the flash storage market utilizing NAND flash memory for over 20 years. We have maintained a significant market share in the domestic industrial market (industrial equipment and embedded market) in Japan.

About FADU co., Ltd                                                                                 

FADU is a fabless semiconductor company dedicated to innovating flash storage technology and the flash storage supply chain. They focus on developing innovative flash controller architectures for SSDs to meet the rapidly diversifying data demands in enterprise data centers.

"COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2023" Hagiwara Solutions Booth                                  

HALL 1
Booth No. I0421
https://www.hagisol.com/computex2023/

Contact Information                                                                             

[email protected]
TEL(Representative)：052-223-1301

Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd

〒460-0003  8th Floor, Pacific Square Nagoya Nishiki, 2-5-12Nishiki Naka-ku,Nagoya City, Aichi Japan

https://www.hagisol.com/

Hagiwara Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Elecom Corporation.

The company names and product names mentioned in this release are generally trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

The information provided in this release is accurate as of the time of announcement. Please note that it may be subject to change without prior notice.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085351/image_5028322_28029147.jpg

SOURCE HAGIWARA Solutions Co., Ltd.

