Hahn & Hahn Attorney D. Jason Lyon Named a Top Diverse Attorney

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hahn & Hahn Litigation Partner D. Jason Lyon has been named a Top Minority Attorney by Los Angeles Business Journal.

The annual roundup is a Who's Who of LA's most influential diverse lawyers. Lyon, a litigator whose practice emphasizes complex commercial disputes, is his firm's first openly LGBTQ partner.

Pasadena attorney D. Jason Lyon Hahn & Hahn LLP

"The legal industry has come a long way in recognizing the work of talented attorneys who happen to be people of color or LGBTQ-identified," Lyon noted, "but we still have work to do. It is an honor to be included in this group of great lawyers working to build a more inclusive industry and a more just and equitable society."

According to publisher, Anna Magzanyan, the Business Journal list features lawyers who are "particularly impactful and who maintain the highest professional and ethical standards" while making substantial contributions to the local business and legal communities at large. The selection committee considered the scope, quality, and complexity of nominees' legal work in addition to their civic engagement. More than 200 attorneys were nominated, and approximately 60 were selected for recognition.

"This is a great honor for Jason, and well-deserved," said Hahn & Hahn Managing Partner Karl Swaidan. "Jason is a fearless litigator, a zealous advocate for his clients, and an active member of the community."

Lyon joined Hahn & Hahn from Latham & Watkins in 2017. His practice focuses on litigation involving complex financial matters and intricate fact patterns. The Business Journal highlighted his recent work representing a major medical billing provider in fraud and conversion claims against a collection agency, resulting in a confession of judgment and complete restitution of more than $1.5 million in stolen funds. Lyon also recently won a five-day trial defending a substantial family estate against a challenge to the legitimacy of its governing trust instrument.

Prior to practicing law, Lyon produced documentary films.

"People are often surprised to find that I used to work in film and television," Lyon noted. "For me, it always felt like a natural progression. What interested me about documentaries was telling a powerful and impactful story about my subject. That's really the same thing I do for my clients in the courtroom every day. Good litigation is, first and foremost, good storytelling."

As Hahn & Hahn's Hiring Partner, Lyon emphasizes the firm's diversity hiring initiative. He was instrumental in the firm's certification as a Women & Minority Owned Business Enterprise.

