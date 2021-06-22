Hahn & Hahn Attorney Lucy Vartanian Named Super Lawyers Rising Star and Up-and-Coming 50 Women

PASADENA, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based law firm Hahn & Hahn LLP announced that that the 2021 edition of Southern California Super Lawyers recognized Lucy A. Vartanian as a top rated family law attorney. The publication highlights Ms. Vartanian's exemplary legal talent, selecting her to its list of "Rising Stars,""Up-and-Coming 100: 2021 Southern California Rising Stars," and the "Up-and-Coming 50: 2021 Women Southern California Rising Stars" list.

Hahn & Hahn Managing Partner Christianne Kerns said, "This recognition exemplifies the value that Lucy consistently delivers to our clients. We feel lucky to have her as part of the Hahn & Hahn team."

To be featured in this selective list, which includes no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state, individuals are identified as the top, up-and-coming attorneys in each market who are either 40 years of age or under or who have been practicing law for ten or fewer years.

Ms. Vartanian is a member of Hahn & Hahn's Family Law Practice Group. Her practice focuses primarily on complex family law issues, including dissolution of marriage, parentage, custody and support. She is skilled in both settling and effectively litigating matters in court and represents clients in connection with premarital and postnuptial agreements. Ms. Vartanian developed her interest in family law as a result of her positive classroom experience with leading family court judicial officers in Los Angeles County.

Ms. Vartanian has been selected to Rising Stars every year since 2018. Selections are made by the research team at Super Lawyers, an affiliate of Thomson Reuters. The multi-phase selection process includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent evaluation of candidates by the attorney-led research staff, and a peer review. For more information, visit superlawyers.com.

Hahn & Hahn LLP has been an active member of the Southern California business and legal communities since 1899. The firm represents entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices and charitable organizations in their corporate, real estate, employment, estate planning and family law issues and in litigation. For more information visit https://www.hahnlawyers.com/

SOURCE Hahn & Hahn LLP