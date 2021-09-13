Hahn & Hahn Bolsters Family Law Practice with the Addition of Kayla K. Horacek

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California based law firm Hahn & Hahn announced today that Family Law Specialist, certified by the State Bar of California, Kayla K. Horacek has joined Candice K. Rogers and Lucy A. Vartanian in the firm's all female Family Law Practice Group.

"Kayla's addition to our family law practice rounds out a dynamic group of strong legal advisors, giving us unique strength to serve our clients well throughout Southern California," said the firm's Managing Partner Christianne F. Kerns. "We are excited to offer clients the additional capabilities Kayla brings to our practice. She has deep knowledge of family law matters, and the combination of her experience and expertise bolsters an already well-respected and dynamic family law department."

With 15 years in practice, Horacek has extensive experience handling divorce and family law matters including child custody, complex financial issues, spousal and child support, premarital agreements and litigation over contested matters. In addition to her certification as a Family Law Specialist, Horacek is an accredited Minor's Counsel and has experience as a behavioral technician for children with autism—a combination that provides her with a deeper appreciation of legal issues concerning children with special needs.

"I am thrilled to join the skilled attorneys at Hahn & Hahn and excited to be part of a female-led team," said Horacek. "I'm inspired by the satisfaction I get in helping people and in making a difference in such a sensitive and vulnerable time in their lives."

Active in her community and in the legal profession, Horacek volunteers her time representing pro bono clients through the Harriet Buhai Center for Family Law in Los Angeles, where she serves on the Board of Directors. She is also a member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the Beverly Hills Bar Association.

Prior to joining Hahn & Hahn, Horacek practiced in the family law group of a boutique Los Angeles law firm. She graduated from Santa Clara University summa cum laude and earned her law degree at Southwestern University School of Law, where she received a CALI award for excellence in Torts. Super Lawyers Magazine has recognized Horacek as a 'Top Rated Family Law Attorney' since 2016.

# # #

Hahn & Hahn LLP has been an active member of the Southern California business and legal communities since 1899. The firm represents entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices and charitable organizations in their corporate, real estate, employment, estate planning and family law issues and in litigation. For more information visit https://www.hahnlawyers.com/

SOURCE Hahn & Hahn LLP

Related Links

https://www.hahnlawyers.com/

