Hahn & Hahn LLP Partner Scott Jenkins to Retire

PASADENA, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With mixed emotions, Hahn & Hahn LLP has announced the retirement of Partner Scott Jenkins effective June 30, 2023. For over 38 years, Jenkins has practiced business and real estate law with the firm and is a former Managing Partner.

"I have been fortunate to practice law with a historic firm and extraordinarily talented attorneys," Jenkins said. "I have had the opportunity to serve hundreds of amazing clients. They and their businesses have brought me great joy and fulfillment throughout my career."

Jenkins has been the lead attorney on many significant real estate projects in the Pasadena area, including the One Colorado Project, the Raymond Theatre Apartments, the Montana Condominium, the Playhouse Office Building, master plans for nearly all the local educational institutions and churches, several assisted living facilities, and the west coast facilities for Becton Dickinson and Company, a global medical technology business.

Over the years, Jenkins has proudly represented many well-respected local businesses and non-profit entities such as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, the Huntington Hospital, the Huntington Library, Caltech, Vroman's Bookstore, Rusnak Automotive Group, Fuller Theological Seminary, In-N-Out Burger, Symes Toyota and Cadillac, and El Portal Restaurant, among others.

During his tenure, he has worked with such notable personalities as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Charlie Munger, and Vin Scully.

Jenkins has been a leader in many local charities and civic groups. He is currently the Chair of the Board for Forest Lawn Cemeteries and Mortuaries, a Director of Huntington Hospital, and a Life Director of the Tournament of Roses, and he intends to continue in those positions. Previously, he was the President of the Board of the Tournament of Roses, the Los Angeles Regional Foodbank, and the San Marino Unified Schools.

Jenkins and his wife, Cindy, have two grown daughters, Courtney and Lindsay, and two granddaughters. Jenkins and his wife have been active in San Marino Community Church, where he has served as an Elder and also as President of the Church Foundation. They have also participated on several church mission trips to Malawi in southern Africa, assisting AIDS orphans.

Jenkins and his wife plan to remain in the Pasadena area, stay involved in community activities, and look forward to the many more mountains they have yet to climb and rivers to cross.

While Hahn & Hahn is disheartened to part with an outstanding attorney and beloved colleague, the firm thanks Jenkins for his commitment to the firm and to clients throughout nearly four decades of service.

"We remain inspired by Scott's leadership in the community and are grateful for his mentorship of up-and-coming attorneys within our firm," said Managing Partner Christianne F. Kerns. "Hahn and Hahn will continue to uphold the traditions of dedication and excellence which Scott has lived by example throughout his career."

Hahn & Hahn LLP, a certified Women Owned Business Enterprise, is a leader in the California business and legal communities. Founded in 1899, the firm represents institutional clients of all sizes, entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices, charitable organizations and high net worth individuals in their corporate, real estate, employment and financing matters, as well as commercial, employment and real estate litigation, eminent domain, bankruptcy and restructuring, estate planning and family law issues. Hahn & Hahn delivers the highest quality legal services in a prompt, efficient, cost-effective and professional manner.

