Hahn & Hahn LLP Welcomes Sara Atsbaha as Partner

PASADENA, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hahn & Hahn LLP is pleased to announce that Sara Atsbaha has joined the firm as a Partner in its Real Estate, Land Use, and Environmental practices.

Sara Atsbaha

"We are thrilled to welcome Sara to the firm," said Christianne Kerns, CEO and Managing Partner of Hahn & Hahn LLP. "Her deep experience in land use and environmental law, combined with her thoughtful and pragmatic approach, makes her an outstanding addition to our team. Sara's ability to guide clients through complex regulatory landscapes while keeping their broader business goals in focus aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering strategic, client-centered counsel."

Sara advises developers, investors, nonprofit organizations, public agencies, lenders, and institutional clients on complex land use, environmental, and real estate matters throughout California. She brings a multidisciplinary perspective shaped by experience across both public and private sectors, helping clients navigate regulatory challenges, secure project approvals, and advance development objectives with clarity and confidence.

Known for her strategic and solutions-oriented approach, Sara partners closely with clients at every stage of the acquisition and development process. She balances legal requirements, business objectives, stakeholder interests, and community considerations to develop practical pathways that move projects forward while mitigating risk.

Her practice includes advising on a broad range of California land use and environmental laws, including CEQA, the California Coastal Act, the Subdivision Map Act, and SB 330. She has defended development projects against CEQA challenges, counseled clients on environmental compliance and liability, and regularly appears before city councils, planning commissions, and other agencies to advocate for client projects.

Sara is an active member of the legal and development communities and has presented on topics including housing development, environmental regulation, and resilience initiatives. She has been recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America for Real Estate Law.

Hahn & Hahn LLP, a certified Women Owned Business Enterprise, is a leader in the California business and legal communities celebrating over 125 years of providing steadfast legal counsel to Southern California businesses and individuals. Founded in 1899, the firm represents institutional clients of all sizes, entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices, charitable organizations and high net worth individuals in their corporate, real estate, employment and financing matters, as well as commercial, employment and real estate litigation, eminent domain, bankruptcy and restructuring, estate planning, trust litigation and family law issues.

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Contact:

Gloria Pak

6267969123

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SOURCE Hahn & Hahn LLP