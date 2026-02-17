Hahn & Hahn LLP to Sponsor The Huntington's Upcoming Exhibition "This Land Is …"

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hahn & Hahn LLP is delighted to announce its sponsorship of The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens's major exhibition "This Land Is…," a multiyear initiative commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Timed to open in June 2026, the exhibition invites reflection on the foundational role of land in shaping American history, identity, and creative expression.

Drawing on The Huntington's extraordinary library, art, and botanical collections, "This Land Is"… will explore the ideals of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness through rare documents, maps, manuscripts, artworks, and living landscapes. Highlights include annotated 1776 printings of the Declaration of Independence and materials that illuminate how land has been imagined, contested, and reimagined from the nation's founding to the present day.

As a Pasadena-based firm with deep roots in the cultural and intellectual life of Southern California, Hahn & Hahn is inspired by The Huntington's commitment to thoughtful scholarship, public engagement, and stewardship of enduring ideas. The initiative's expansive scope includes exhibitions, gallery reinstallations, public programs, and a renovated garden space.

Hahn & Hahn looks forward to the conversations this exhibition will spark and congratulates The Huntington on this ambitious and important undertaking.

The Huntington, a world-renowned cultural and educational institution, provides transformative experiences for a community of the curious. Founded in 1919 by Henry E. and Arabella Huntington, it supports research and promotes public engagement through its expansive library, art, and botanical collections. By cultivating dynamic scholarship, creating innovative programs for students and lifelong learners, and sharing its extraordinary resources, The Huntington invites all on a journey of discovery, insight, and connection. Only 12 miles from downtown Los Angeles, The Huntington is located at 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, California. Learn more at huntington.org.

Hahn & Hahn LLP, a certified Women Owned Business Enterprise, is a leader in the California business and legal communities celebrating over 125 years of providing steadfast legal counsel to Southern California businesses and individuals. Founded in 1899, the firm represents institutional clients of all sizes, entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices, charitable organizations and high net worth individuals in their corporate, real estate, employment and financing matters, as well as commercial, employment and real estate litigation, eminent domain, bankruptcy and restructuring, estate planning and family law issues.

