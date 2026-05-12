Hahn & Hahn LLP Welcomes Ramez Krishnan as Partner

PASADENA, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hahn & Hahn LLP is pleased to announce that Ramez Krishnan has joined the firm as a Partner in its Business Department. Ramez brings extensive experience advising private equity funds, family offices, venture and growth investors, founders, startups, and operating companies on a broad spectrum of domestic and cross-border transactions.

Ramez Krishnan, Hahn & Hahn LLP

"Ramez is a terrific addition to our Business practice," said CEO and Managing Partner Christianne F. Kerns. "He brings a depth of experience across sophisticated transactions and a strong understanding of the needs of private capital investors, founders, and operating companies. His practical, business-minded approach aligns well with our commitment to delivering strategic, high-value counsel to our clients. And he is an all-around good guy."

Ramez's practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, equity financings, buyouts, minority investments, joint ventures, and general corporate matters. He also represents management teams and executives in connection with buyouts and equity compensation arrangements. Known for his pragmatic and commercially focused approach, Ramez helps clients navigate complex transactions efficiently from inception through closing.

Prior to joining Hahn & Hahn, Ramez practiced at leading AmLaw 50 firms in both California and London, where he developed significant experience advising on high-value and cross-border matters.

"I'm excited to join Hahn & Hahn and collaborate with such a talented and client-focused team," said Ramez Krishnan. "The firm's strong platform and long-standing reputation in the market make it an ideal place to continue building my practice and supporting clients on their most important transactions."

Hahn & Hahn LLP, a certified Women Owned Business Enterprise, is a leader in the California business and legal communities celebrating over 125 years of providing steadfast legal counsel to Southern California businesses and individuals. Founded in 1899, the firm represents institutional clients of all sizes, entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices, charitable organizations and high net worth individuals in their corporate, real estate, employment and financing matters, as well as commercial, employment and real estate litigation, eminent domain, bankruptcy and restructuring, estate planning, trust litigation and family law issues.

For more information, please visit https://hahnlawyers.com.

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SOURCE Hahn & Hahn LLP