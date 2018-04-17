Hahn & Hahn Partner Christianne Kerns Selected as One of Los Angeles' Most Influential Women Attorneys

PASADENA, Calif., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Christianne Kerns, a Partner in Hahn & Hahn's Business practice, is among 75 honorees in today's Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement honoring the city's most influential women attorneys.

Kerns "has extensive expertise in a wide variety of real estate and commercial transactions and general business matters, with emphasis in commercial and real estate finance and finance workouts," says the annual supplement, published today. "Kerns represents a number of large, public and private organizations – oftentimes serving as their outside legal counsel."

The report adds that Kerns, who obtained her J.D. from University of Southern California Gould School of Law, provides outside legal counsel to the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association and Huntington Memorial Hospital.

The honorees have been recognized for "exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large," says LABJ Publisher and CEO Anna Magzanyan. "Los Angeles is truly a national leader when it comes to influential women – and the field of law is no exception."

Kerns' expertise includes a broad array of real estate matters, including purchase and sale, leasing, development, construction, and finance, including public financing; partnership and limited liability company matters and disputes; board membership and governance matters; general commercial contracts; commercial and asset-based financing, restructures and work-outs; real property taxation; real property and title disputes.

Kerns "also spends hundreds of hours each year volunteering in the community, providing legal insight and guidance for a number of charities and non-profit organizations," the report says. She is currently serving as the Board Chair of Five Acres, a nonprofit organization that has been striving for permanent, loving homes for children at risk in Los Angeles County for 130 years.

