Hahn & Hahn's Laura Farber and Christianne Kerns Nominated for Los Angeles Business Journal's Leaders in Law Award

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California based law firm Hahn & Hahn announced today that Christianne Kerns, managing partner and a member of the firm's Business practice, and Laura Farber, a partner in the firm's Litigation and Employment practices, have both been selected as nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2020 'Leaders in Law Awards.' The journal's Publisher and CEO, Josh Schimmels, states "the nominees have made great accomplishments within their organizations and communities and it is a privilege to recognize all the law professionals for their ongoing efforts and contributions in our Los Angeles market."

Farber made history as the first Latina to serve as the 2019-2020 President of the Tournament of Roses. Farber, born in Buenos Aires, Argentina and a native Spanish speaker, brought an important perspective to the role. Farber has also been a leader in the American Bar Association (ABA) since 1994, including serving as the State Delegate for California in the House of Delegates since 2012, currently serving as the Co-Chair of the Coordinating Group on Practice Forward providing resources to assist attorneys during and post pandemic, and for the last five years, she served as the Chair of the ABA Latin American and Caribbean Law Council performing rule of law advisory work for the Latin American and Caribbean region.

As a member of Hahn & Hahn's litigation and employment practice groups, Farber brings and defends claims before all state and federal courts and her expertise includes labor and employment claims, business and commercial disputes, and tort and real property matters. Farber also advises clients on labor and employment issues including wage and hour laws, misclassification issues, discrimination and retaliation claims, and employee handbooks.

Kerns is the first female managing partner of the prestigious 121-year-old Pasadena, California-based law firm—which has transitioned from an historic "old-line firm" into a majority women and minority owned firm. She has extensive expertise in a wide variety of real estate and commercial transactions and general business matters, with emphasis in commercial and real estate finance and finance workouts. Kerns is uniquely skilled at calmly assessing a wide range of complex data, goals, points of view, and ideas from a wide range of stakeholders to help executive teams create solutions to business challenges.

Kerns is immediate past Board Chair of Five Acres, a nonprofit organization that has been striving for permanent, loving homes for children at risk in Los Angeles County for 130 years. For three consecutive years (2018-2020), Kerns has been listed in the Los Angeles Business Journal's list of 'Most Influential Women Attorneys.'

The Los Angeles Business Journal's 2020 finalists and winners will be unveiled at a virtual awards event on November 18, 2020 at 2:00pm PST.

Hahn & Hahn LLP has been an active member of the Southern California business and legal communities since 1899. The firm represents entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices and charitable organizations in their corporate, real estate, employment, bankruptcy/insolvency, estate planning and family law issues and in litigation.

