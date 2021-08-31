Hahn & Hahn's Laura Farber and Jason Lyon Recognized as Legal Visionaries

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California based law firm Hahn & Hahn announced today that Firm Partners Laura Farber and D. Jason Lyon have been recognized as visionaries in Business of Law: Trends, Updates & Visionaries, a special feature published this week by L.A. Times B2B Publishing. Lawyers were recognized as visionaries "for their contribution and leadership within their firms, the legal profession and the community at large," the feature says.

"Laura and Jason are superb lawyers who regularly demonstrate the value Hahn & Hahn lawyers provide to clients," said the firm's Managing Partner Christianne Kerns. "It is an honor to have them included among such a distinguished group of professionals."

As a member of Hahn & Hahn's Litigation and Employment practice groups, "Laura Farber brings and defends claims before all state and federal courts and administrative agencies, for general and complex civil matters in a wide range of areas," reports the publication. "Her expertise includes wage and hour and employment claims, business and commercial disputes and tort claims. Farber also counsels entities on wage and hour issues and provides legal advice regarding employment disputes." Last year, Farber was the chair of the ABA Latin American and Caribbean Law Council performing rule of law work. The Council supports the work of lawyers and others in Guatemala, Peru, El Salvador, Mexico and Colombia by providing specialized training in many areas including forensic science to prosecutors, experts, and judges to facilitate the resolution of all types of crime.

Lyon, recently named a 'Top Litigator' by the Los Angeles Business Journal, is also a litigation partner at Hahn & Hahn LLP. "His practice focuses on commercial litigation involving complex financial matters and intricate fact patterns," the feature says. "Prior to joining Hahn & Hahn, Lyon was an associate with Latham & Watkins, practicing in the Complex Commercial Litigation and Securities Litigation groups. In his recent wins, he represented a major medical billing provider in a fraud and conversion claim against a collection agency, resulting in admission of liability, confession of judgment, and complete restitution of more than $1.5 million in stolen funds." The publication goes on to mention Lyon "also recently won a five-day trial defending the trustee of a substantial family trust against charges of breach of trust, elder financial abuse and related claims."

Hahn & Hahn LLP has been an active member of the Southern California business and legal communities since 1899. The firm represents entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices and charitable organizations in their corporate, real estate, employment, estate planning and family law issues and in litigation. For more information visit https://www.hahnlawyers.com/

