Hahn & Hessen Law Firm Promotes New Partner in the Firm's Business Finance Group

"We are delighted to have Ariele as a member of the Firm," said Managing Partner, Mark Indelicato. "Ariele has gained an impressive level of experience in all aspects of commercial lending transactions," said Indelicato. "The addition of Ariele to the partnership positions the Firm to provide a higher level of leadership in Hahn & Hessen's traditional areas of service to our clients," Indelicato added.

Ariele concentrates her practice on secured commercial lending transactions. Her experience stretches across a wide range of domestic and cross-border transactions, including acquisition finance, asset-based loans, cash-flow loans, refinancing and debt restructurings and receivables purchase facilities. She also advises her clients on distressed loan workouts and debtor-in-possession loans. Ariele's clients include national banks, commercial finance companies, and other institutional lenders, along with hedge funds and private equity firms.

Founded in 1931, Hahn & Hessen LLP is a full service commercial firm serving primarily financial institutions and creditors holding distressed debt. The Firm has received substantial recognition for its unique capabilities in situations where the creditworthiness of a client's existing or potential borrower, counterparty or customer is of concern. For more information about Hahn & Hessen LLP, please visit the Firm's website at www.hahnhessen.com.

