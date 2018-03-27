Hahn & Hessen Promotes Stephen Grable to Partner in the Firm's Litigation Group

In addition to continuing litigating commercial and bankruptcy matters, Stephen is assuming the role of Vice-Chair of the Firm's Fiduciary Litigation Practice Group. He will be responsible, along with the group's Chair, Zachary G. Newman, for representing fiduciaries in both affirmative and defensive litigation throughout the United States.

By way of background, Stephen joined the firm as an associate after graduating from Fordham University School of Law in 2007. During his time at the firm, Stephen has litigated complex commercial, fiduciary, bankruptcy, and business disputes in various Federal and state courts in New York and elsewhere. Stephen also has served as an Adjunct Professor at Fordham University School of Law and Seton Hall University School of Law, teaching both survey and advanced courses on fiduciary disputes and alternative dispute resolution.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stephen to the partnership. His promotion broadens the firm's depth in business and financial services litigation," said Mark Indelicato, Managing Partner. "We are particularly proud of his accomplishments in broadening the firm's fiduciary litigation practice. Stephen represents the very best of Hahn & Hessen, exhibiting exceptional talent and a tireless commitment to our clients."

About Hahn & Hessen

Founded in 1931, Hahn & Hessen LLP is a full service commercial firm serving primarily financial institutions and creditors holding distressed debt. The Firm has received substantial recognition for its unique capabilities in situations where the creditworthiness of a client's existing or potential borrowers, counterparties or customers are of concern. For more information about Hahn & Hessen LLP, please visit the Firm's website at http://www.hahnhessen.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hahn--hessen-promotes-stephen-grable-to-partner-in-the-firms-litigation-group-300620377.html

SOURCE Hahn & Hessen LLP

Related Links

http://www.hahnhessen.com

